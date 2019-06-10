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Pompeo speaks at 2019 World Food Prize ceremony
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5 views • June 10, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts the 2019 World Food Prize Laureate Announcement Ceremony, "recognizing individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity, or availability of food in the world."
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