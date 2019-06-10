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DOJ agrees to release some evidence used by Mueller in Russia probe
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4 views • June 10, 2019
House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler announces the Department of Justice has agreed to provide some of the underlying evidence used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia investigation. #Outnumbered #FoxNews
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newspoliticsspecial counselpresident trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumprobert muellerrussia investigationnadlerdavid asmanmueller reportjerry nadlerlisa kennedymelissa francischairman nadlerharris faulknermueller evidencemueller newsnadler dojnadler justice departmentoutnumberedrep jerry nadlerrep nadler
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