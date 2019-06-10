© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mnuchin: Trump is 'perfectly happy' to hit China with new tariffs
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • June 10, 2019
Former White House China trade negotiator Clete Williams weighs in on going trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.
Keywords
newsworldchina tariffstrade warfox newsfox news channeleconomychinatariffschina trade wartrump tariffsus economytaxestradeglobal economytrump trade warworld economytrump tariffs on chinaamericas news headquartersamericas news hqclete williamsclete williams fox newsleland vittertleland vittert fox newstrump tarrifs on china
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.