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CPS Caught Lying to Kidnap Sick Child
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4 views • June 10, 2019
Cynthia Abcug’s very sick son was kidnapped w/o due process and against the advice of the specialist physician treating him. Charged in secret, accused of being “uncooperative” for not signing away rights w/o even seeing charges, falsified drug tests — one mother’s nightmare. Will your family be next? https://www.gofundme.com/bring-michael--home-to-his-family
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