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Kellyanne Conway says Pelosi has lost control of Democrats
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7 views • June 10, 2019
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway gives an update on 'Fox & Friends' on the crisis at the border and reacts to House Democrats holding hearings on Trump obstruction and collusion claims. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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