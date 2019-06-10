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Alex Jones Wins Pepe The Frog Suit
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559 views • June 10, 2019
Infowars has settled the Pepe the Frog lawsuit with creator Matt Furie for a “licensing fee” of just $15,000. Attorneys Robert Barnes and Marc Randazza join Alex to discuss the legal victory that was accomplished in large part due to the support from fans of Infowars!
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