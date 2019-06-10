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African Migrants Swarm Texas Border From Ebola Infested Congo
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170 views • June 10, 2019
Multiple reports indicate the border patrol is overwhelmed and migrants that may have serious diseases such as ebola have now crossed over America's southern border. Alex exposes the reality of these diseases spreading to American citizens that's being ignored by the MSM.
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