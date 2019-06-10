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MAGA Hat In San Francisco
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132 views • June 10, 2019
Will Johnson of Unite America First and Ben Bergquam of Frontline America stood outside the Democrat Convention in San Francisco and talked about their support for President Trump. There were many other groups standing outside the convention talking about different people and agendas they support.
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