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The Unsavory Truth About Facebook
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97 views • June 10, 2019
No...Zuckerberg did not create Facebook. It was a DARPA transition from Lifelog to a "private" spy apparatus to learn everything about you. And now they are the speech + thought police, taking down ideas of truth and liberty. This is serious!!!
[They] thought they could get around our Constitutional Rights of free speech and privacy this way....and unfortunately they were right......so far!
[They] thought they could get around our Constitutional Rights of free speech and privacy this way....and unfortunately they were right......so far!
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