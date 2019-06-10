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Farage Fails To Get His First MP
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92 views • June 10, 2019
Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party faced its first real test last week trying to score its first MP in an election in Peterborough, U.K. Despite the last Labour MP in the city being convicted of perverting the Course of Justice and a huge campaign by the Farage team, the Brexit Party lost out to Labour by 693 votes. Here’s Katie Hopkins' report from the election in Peterborough and the allegations of postal vote rigging that have surfaced in its wake.
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