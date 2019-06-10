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The SkyPilot Revelation: Antarctica is GREEN & the devil is in The Details
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250 views • June 10, 2019
The Holy Ghost guided me over Antarctica and showed me the spot where google 'stiches' their photos of Earth on "Google Earth" and showed me their CGI specialists got lazy and tried to cover green pastures w/ photoshop. I see green land from the coast to center mass. He told me to let everyone know the 'evil one' is in "Middle America." Later, you will see a sign of a BigTurtle, a babyturtle, and a Dove. (Father, Son, Spirit) The ONE True God of the Living.
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