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AA-21 Keith Iton Discusses Emergency Preparedness and Spiritual Preparedness
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17 views • June 10, 2019
Today we are joined by Pastor Keith Iton. Keith is an African American non-denominational Pastor and owner of the preparedness website Food Survival Store. He travels worldwide teaching on the importance of emergency preparedness as well as the Kingdom of God. Pastor Keith is the author of the book, The Prepper and the Preacher: A Spiritual Survival Guide.
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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