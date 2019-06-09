Telling The Truth About Government Is Dangerous Policy

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Streamed live on Apr 5, 2019
Big Government lives on the public believing in Big Lies. The lies are all meticulously maintained by a gargantuan propaganda apparatus that encompasses government schools, government-licensed mainstream media, Hollywood, major sports, and on and on...From time-to-time heroic individuals slip through the cracks and alert the public about the truth. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8pO8rGwA6U