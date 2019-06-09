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FHWG-John Kiriakou-CIA torture whistleblower & Heidi Weber-CBS whistleblower show producer
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90 views • June 09, 2019
Caged CIA torture whistleblower John Kiriakou, CBS whistleblower show producer Heidi Weber explain without the truth they expose, we never can know the depths of corruption in our government - nor how to reform it. Talk about the DEEP STATE!
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