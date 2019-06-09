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D-DAY 1/2 HOUR RADIO SHOW: WAS NORMANDY NECESSARY?
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24 views • June 09, 2019
While it is sometimes necessary to fight, THE even more important question is must we continue to participate in wars we are told are necessary to PRESERVE AMERICA WHILE, AT THE SAME TIME, ELEMENTS OF THE POLITICAL CLASS ARE LITERALLY PEEING ON THE GRAVES OF OUR WAR DEAD AS THEY NULLIFY THEIR HEROIC SACRIFICES BY GIVING THE AMERICA THEY DIED FOR TO ANY WHO SHOW UP AT OUR FRONT DOOR -- EVEN CRIMINALS!
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