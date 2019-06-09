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Jesus Took Our Sins Away
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3 views • June 09, 2019
Jesus took our sins away. He took these sins to the cross. He gave us eternal life. John 3: 16-20 and Galatian 5: 16-26 . The fruit of the spirit is giving to us by the grace of God. The flesh can not enter the kingdom . The soul which is the Holy Spirit with in us will go to heaven for ever. Accept Jesus now before it is to late.
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