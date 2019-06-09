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Eric Swalwell Is Dead Set on Turning the Law-Abiding Into Criminals
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289 views • June 09, 2019
Eric Swalwell isn't concerned about going after the actual purveyors of violent crime. He wants to criminalize the lawful actions of legal gun owners—to turn them into criminals overnight.
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