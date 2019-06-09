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McAleenan: Trump's tariff threat worked, his deal will be effective
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147 views • June 09, 2019
President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs after Mexico agrees to take 'strong measures' to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the U.S.; insight from acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.
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trumpnewspoliticsimmigrationmexicofox newsfox news channelbret baierdonald trumpborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationus mexico borderborder wallsouthern bordertrump tariffshomeland securitymexico immigrationtrump mexicoacting dhs secretarydepartment of homeland securityfox news sundaykevin mcaleenankevin mcaleenan dhs
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