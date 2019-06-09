SPECIAL REPORT: Are African Migrants Carrying Ebola To The United States?

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Published on Jun 06, 2019
Matt Bracken breaks down how reports of increased illegal immigrant tra c from Mexico into the
U.S. include a growing number of migrants from Africa, somehow taken to South America on a
boat, who happen to be leaving a severe Ebola outbreak back on their home continent.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cf987a39eccd100186a7c9d