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TREATIES ENSCONCE Slavery & Violations of Human Rights
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18 views • June 09, 2019
See previous videos -- https://youtu.be/sDgXyv1L1bU . A WAY to deal with corporate overreach & bring social media under anti-trust LAW. . https://youtu.be/yZwUYCqCH38 . 2 of 2
AND ALSO
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1502756811 ... Civil Life In Galactic History: God Versus Hierarchy: The Dialectic Between Choice and Bureaucracy Paperback – October 10, 2014, by Emily Windsor-Cragg (Author)
AND ALSO
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1502756811 ... Civil Life In Galactic History: God Versus Hierarchy: The Dialectic Between Choice and Bureaucracy Paperback – October 10, 2014, by Emily Windsor-Cragg (Author)
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