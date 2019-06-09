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17,000 BABY BODIES FOUND IN ✡️ JEWISH ABORTIONIST'S ✡️ BACK YARD
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170 views • June 09, 2019
In 1981, a pathologist by the name of ✡️ Malvin Weisberg ✡️ was found to be storing 17,000 aborted bodies on his residential property.
He had acquired the bodies between 1976 and 1981. Malvin had also been actively defrauding both the state of California and federal governments to perform illegal pathology tests on the bodies.
A 2 year court case was waged by the ACLU to prevent Christians from burying the bodies.
Malvin Weisberg was not charged for defrauding the government.
He had acquired the bodies between 1976 and 1981. Malvin had also been actively defrauding both the state of California and federal governments to perform illegal pathology tests on the bodies.
A 2 year court case was waged by the ACLU to prevent Christians from burying the bodies.
Malvin Weisberg was not charged for defrauding the government.
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