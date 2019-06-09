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Game Journo Exposed! Nobody Is Reporting On This! - TheQuartering
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30 views • June 09, 2019
Federal officials arrested technology reporter Peter Bright after the journalist allegedly told an undercover FBI agent he wanted to molest the agent’s young children.
Bright, 38, covered Microsoft and other tech-related subjects for Ars Technica before being arrested on May 22, according to the Daily Dot.
Bright, under the name “randomanon,” messaged the agent who claimed to be a mother looking for someone to teach her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son about “the birds and the bees.”
Bright, 38, covered Microsoft and other tech-related subjects for Ars Technica before being arrested on May 22, according to the Daily Dot.
Bright, under the name “randomanon,” messaged the agent who claimed to be a mother looking for someone to teach her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son about “the birds and the bees.”
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