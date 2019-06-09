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LGBT You Are Forgiven By God
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3 views • June 09, 2019
There is a escape to the Gay and Lesbian community . Christ Jesus took this sin on the cross to remember no more. You have a chance for eternal life by believing on Jesus that he died on the cross for this sin so you can have eternal life. This is a subject that is so controversial. The Bible speak the truth. Satan is saying it is O.K to have sex with the same gender that is a lie.
Read John 3 : 16-20
Read John 3 : 16-20
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