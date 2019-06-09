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Youtube Targets SANDY HOOK For Censorship
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82 views • June 09, 2019
Beginning at minute 14 Adam Green and Christopher Bjerknes Discuss how Sandy Hook is specifically targeted for censorship by the Anti-Defamation League, (ADL).
MRR: https://youtu.be/6J5kquq7SnA
MRR: https://youtu.be/6J5kquq7SnA
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