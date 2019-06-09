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Overcomers & Overcoming
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6 views • June 09, 2019
Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on March 2nd, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Overcomers & Overcoming"...Apostle John speaks to the challenge of a Christian’s life to be an overcomer and the process of overcoming. URL: http://www.gcinorthbay.com/
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