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Overcoming Evil
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4 views • June 09, 2019
Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on February 23rd, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Overcoming Evil"...Apostle Paul addresses our attitude and actions in response to evil as the world may not agree and often does not agree with God’s & Jesus’ definition of evil. URL: http://www.gcinorthbay.com/
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