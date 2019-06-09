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AA-13 Scott Bennett Talks 911, False Flags, the War on Terror
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20 views • June 09, 2019
In this episode, we welcome to the program Scott Bennett. Scott Bennett is a U.S. Army Special Operations Officer (2LT 11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command), and a global psychological warfare-counterterrorism analyst, formerly with defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton.
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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