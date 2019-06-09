© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Papadopoulos Tells All
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • June 09, 2019
He was ground zero in the Trump/ Russia collusion delusion, and today, George Papadopoulos joins us and tells all about how he was set up as a patsy in the FBI sting operation that threatened to take down President Trump.
Radio show archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
Radio show archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.