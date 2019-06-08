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Power, Protest And Propaganda
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282 views • June 08, 2019
Why do protests seem less effective today than they did just a few short years ago? Thousands of people on the streets, marching, yet nothing actually seems to change. Could it be that what we see as protests are really stage-managed events designed with another motive in mind? And what of the idea that it is individuals who make a difference? Has this once proud truth been subsumed by those who seek collective action in the name of the state?
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