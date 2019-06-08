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Bob Driscoll says Dems are trying to draw similatries between Trump and Watergate
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5 views • June 08, 2019
Key witness in the Watergate scandal, John Dean will tesitfy before Congress on Monday, June 10. Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Bob Driscoll believes the Democrats are trying to compare the Russia probe to Watergate.
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