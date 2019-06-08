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Diamond & Silk rip House Dems for opposing Trump plan to paint AF1
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32 views • June 08, 2019
Fox Nation hosts Diamond & Silk react to House Democrats trying to get a say in Air Force One's paint job, as well as actor Alec Baldwin’s claim he is “so done” with playing President Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”
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