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GOP revolt against Trump is driven by fear: Jessica Vaughan
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19 views • June 08, 2019
Director of Policy Studies Center for Immigration Studies Jessica Vaughan says the GOP backlash over President Trump’s Mexico tariffs is out of fear that the administration is attempting something new and getting results.
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