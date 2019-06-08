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US start up trade talks with China after reaching a deal with Mexico
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10 views • June 08, 2019
Now that the Mexico migration deal is over, the US urges China to continue trade talks. Associate Editor for the Wall Street Journal John Bussey reacts on ‘America’s News Headquarters.’
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