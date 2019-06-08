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Truth TV: Bye-bye Cuba – The Castro Hangover – WATCH NOW
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21 views • June 08, 2019
The Trump administration announced its intention to impose travel restrictions on Cuba. As of June 5th cruises, private yachts, and fishing vessels will not be permitted to visit the communist island. Despite the fact that Cuba is only 103 miles as the crow flies from a US shore, relations have been strained since Cuban strong wind Fidel Castro took power.
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