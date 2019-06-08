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"Rain Rant" Noxsoma Life Camp Day 731
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89 views • June 08, 2019
Starting Year 3 of our better strategies for better living project, a "Life Camp" of sorts. Forming Noxsoma Society and looking to follow 10,000 people... (eventually we will earn an equal amount of followers, supporters. There are creators and there's the audience. We will eventually attract the Noxsoma Tribe. We are eclectic, but sometimes it's tricky to find the path that's balanced with challenges, rewards, comforts and goals.
Living is the best part of life.
Living is the best part of life.
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