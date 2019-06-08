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Sandy Hook 2019 - School Principal, Senator, and FEMA Agent - ALL RELATED!
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70 views • June 08, 2019
(MRR) https://archive.org/details/SandyHook2019SenatorAndFEMA
As of 2019, seven years later, all of the adult "victims" have been found alive, living under clear and provable aliases.
The CHILDREN;
https://archive.org/details/SandyHookVictimsAreAllAliveAndWell
While the photographs you saw were of real children who are still alive, the NAMES we all were given, were of children who were never born;
https://archive.org/details/SandyHookPHANTOMS
As of 2019, seven years later, all of the adult "victims" have been found alive, living under clear and provable aliases.
The CHILDREN;
https://archive.org/details/SandyHookVictimsAreAllAliveAndWell
While the photographs you saw were of real children who are still alive, the NAMES we all were given, were of children who were never born;
https://archive.org/details/SandyHookPHANTOMS
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