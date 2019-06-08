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Trump returns to DC from Europe aboard Air Force One
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17 views • June 08, 2019
President Trump lands at Joint Base Andrews after his trip to parts of the U.K., Ireland, and France including a 3-day state visit in which Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. #FoxNewsLive #FoxNews
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