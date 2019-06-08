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Shofar Yahudim Awaken and Rise
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18 views • June 08, 2019
Judgment is coming! You who read this, ask yourself "Am I a Lost Sheep of Israel"? If that answer is yes, Then repent and take His Rest(Sabbath) Come out of Babylon by learning to walk in Torah (Instructions) and follow the example of Yahusha HaMashiac Praise Him for there is no other (WAY) to Salvation. Praise Yahuah our El Sha`dai
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