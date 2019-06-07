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Lesbian Couple Attacked And Robbed, Assailants Names Being Concealed
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29 views • June 07, 2019
A lesbian couple was targeted and attacked by an assailant who is apparently in a protected class, because revealing their identity would hurt more feelings than dilligently protecting people from fundamentalist enforcement.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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