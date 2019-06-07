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Trusted With The Gospel
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1 view • June 07, 2019
Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on May 18th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Trusted With The Gospel"...Jesus Christ gave His Disciples who became Apostles the Great Commission and trusted them to properly advocate the true gospel message exactly as He gave it to them. URL: http://www.gcinorthbay.com/
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