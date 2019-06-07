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VIDEO: Black Street Preacher Attacked By Gay Mob
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1080 views • June 07, 2019
David J. Lynn is a Christian street preacher that was arrested in Canada while speaking about the love and salvation of Jesus Christ. David joins John Tiegen and Alex to discuss the persecution of Christians now happening in the west.
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