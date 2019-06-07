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Truth TV: London – Carnival of Fools? – WATCH NOW
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13 views • June 07, 2019
As everybody in the world knows by now President Trump was invited by the Queen of England for a state visit on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. It wasn't all bouquets and roses though as London Mayor Sadiq Kahn provided a welcome atmosphere to protestors. There was supposed to be one hundred thousand of them but our Liberty Nation team on the ground in London say it was nowhere near that number.
For the latest in news and politics visit https://libertynation.com
For the latest in news and politics visit https://libertynation.com
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