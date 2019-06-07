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Biden hammered with plagarism accusations over climate plan
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1 view • June 07, 2019
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk and Trump 2020 strategic communications director Marc Lotter discuss how Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was accused of plagiarizing parts of his new climate change platform.
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