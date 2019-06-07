© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ocasio-Cortez says housing needs to be a human right
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • June 07, 2019
FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek, FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos, Capitalist Pig Hedge Fund’s Jonathan Hoenig and Kaltbaum Capital Management’s Gary Kaltbaum on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) claim that housing needs to be legislated as a human right.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.