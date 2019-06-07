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5G Apocalypse: The Extinction Event film reveals how 5G is an assault weapon meant to destroy humanity
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4135 views • June 07, 2019
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deceptiondangerous techdisease causesbig techprivacy watch5gbadhealthbadpollutionsurveillancebadscienceapocalypsetelecommunicationsweapons technology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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