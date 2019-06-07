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Alabama Can’t Be Bought: “We Dare Defend Our Rights”
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256 views • June 07, 2019
Alabama’s motto is “We Dare Defend Our Rights” — and they meant it! How many other states have a university that would tell a pro-abortion multi-millionaire donors who criticizes the state’s pro-life legislation to take his $25Million & shove it? And, they’re going to chemically castrate pedophiles.
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