© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apple Invokes Copyright to Censor Mocking of $1,000 Stand
Follow
0
Share
Report
211 views • June 07, 2019
35 years ago, Apple unveiled a revolutionary product and invoked the imagery of Orwell’s 1984. This week the company unveiled a piece of metal, a stand, with a sale price of $1,000 and used Orwellian tactics to shut down the mockery.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.