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FDR & Robert E Lee Statue: A Tale of Two Americas
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6 views • June 07, 2019
75 yrs after the Civil War, FDR honored 90 yr survivor of the war and unveiled a statue of Robert E Lee in Dallas. That statue, now despised, was just removed and sold 75 yrs after we honored WW2 D-Day veterans. History & cultures move in 70-80 year cycles and we’re in the midst of one that will likely end in war like the previous two did.
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