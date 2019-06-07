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Trump Aligns With Globalists Against 2nd Amendment
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451 views • June 07, 2019
In an interview with Pierce Morgan President Trump said he was thinking about banning gun suppressors. Alex delivers a message to the President in the hopes that Trump will change his mind and defend the 2nd Amendment.
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