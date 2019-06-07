Never Under-Estimate YOUR POWER to Effect REAL CHANGE

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177 views • June 07, 2019
Streamed live 7th June 2019
The common law court has annulled the extradition order put in place by Judge Michael Supperstone and ruled David & Lyn should have all of their assets returned and given the opportunity to develop, produce and distribute GcMAF.
To support David Noakes and Lynda Thyer please email the registrar of the supreme court
E-mail: [email protected]
Mark for the attention of the registrar
The Case No. CO/1839/2018
The common law court has annulled the extradition order put in place by Judge Michael Supperstone and ruled David & Lyn should have all of their assets returned and given the opportunity to develop, produce and distribute GcMAF.
To support David Noakes and Lynda Thyer please email the registrar of the supreme court
E-mail: [email protected]
Mark for the attention of the registrar
The Case No. CO/1839/2018
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